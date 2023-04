Miles de personas asisten a la bendición sacerdotal por Pesaj en el Kotel

Jewish men, wearing traditional Jewish prayer shawls known as Tallit, take part in the Cohanim prayer (priest's blessing) during the Passover (Pesach) holiday at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem, on April 9, 2023. - Thousands of Jews make the pilgrimage to Jerusalem during the eight-day Pesach holiday, which commemorates the Israelites' exodus from slavery in Egypt some 3,500 years ago and they remember their plight by refraining from eating leavened food products. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)