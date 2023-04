El ministro de Asuntos Exteriores ruso aseguró que su país quiere que el conflicto en Ucrania termine cuanto antes

FILE - In this handout photo released by Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov attends a joint news conference with Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto following their talks in Moscow, Russia, on July 21, 2022. Lavrov landed in Cairo late Saturday, July 23, 2022, the first leg of his Africa trip that will also include stops in Ethiopia, Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to Russia’s state-run RT.(Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service via AP, File)