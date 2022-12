Irán presume de su exportación de misiles a los palestinos y a Hezbollah

Visitors look at a Hoveizeh 8 cruise missile at a military show marking the 40th anniversary of Iran's Islamic Revolution that toppled the U.S.-backed shah, at Imam Khomeini Grand Mosque, in Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. Since 1992, Iran has developed a self-sufficient military weapons program, producing mortars to missiles. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)