Irán asegura que tiene en la mira a los «estrechos estratégicos» de la región

In this photo released Saturday, May 28, 2022 by website of the Iranian Army, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, left, and Commander of the Army Gen. Abdolrahim Mousavi talk while visiting an underground drone base tunnel of the Army in the heart of the country's western Zagros Mountains. Iranian state television's report said Saturday, May 29, the tunnel was some 100 meters (330 feet) underground and was home to the Kaman-22 and Fotros drones, both capable of carrying cruise missiles. (Iranian Army via AP)