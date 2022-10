Artista italiano representó a Marge Simpson uniéndose a protestas por Mahsa Amini frente al consulado iraní en Milán

A woman takes pictures of a mural called "The Cut" by street artist aleXsandro Palombo depicting Marge Simpson, a character of the animated television series "The Simpsons" cutting her iconic hair, in front of the Consulate of Iran, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets over the last two weeks to protest the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by Iran's morality police in the capital of Tehran for allegedly not adhering to Iran's strict Islamic dress code. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)