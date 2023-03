Funcionario de Hamás: Estamos al borde de la violencia y la escalada durante el Ramadán

FILE - In this July 31, 2020 file photo, a protective face mask is left on the ground during the Eid al-Adha prayers, next to the Dome of the Rock Mosque in the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem's Old City. The confirmed death toll from the coronavirus has gone over 50,000 in the Middle East as the pandemic continues. That’s according to a count Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, from The Associated Press, based on official numbers offered by health authorities across the region. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)