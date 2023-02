Israel se prepara para posibles atentados terroristas y lanzamiento de cohetes desde Gaza tras una operación en Nablús

A picture taken on August 5, 2022, shows Palestinian rockets fired from in Gaza City in retaliation to earlier Israeli airstrikes. - A senior militant from Islamic Jihad was killed in an Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip today, prompting the militant group to warn Israel has "started a war". A child was among those killed in the strikes, the enclave's health ministry said, while Israel's military estimated 15 were dead. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP)