El gabinete israelí aprobó la instalación de un almacenamiento de “electricidad kosher”

Orot Rabin is an Israel Electric Corporation (IEC) coal-powered power plant situated on the Mediterranean coast in Hadera, Israel. Construction on the station began in 1973 and it began operating in 1981 (unit 1). A coal port is attached directly to the station which supplies all its coal consumption needs. Its total generating capacity is 2,590MW of electricity using the six power generating units (two large units and four smaller units) located at the site. May 10 2009. Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** ???? ?????? ????? ???? ??? ???? ????? ???? ?????? ?????