Inicio AGENDA DE ZOOM Colombia. Inteligencia artificial y sus problemas éticos

Itongadol.- The Embassy of France and the French Institute of Israel in partnerships the France Israel Foundation, are pleased to offer a series of panel discussions that will explore the current issues and challenges raised by the development of artificial intelligence and its diffusion in our societies. Based on a dialogue between French and Israeli experts on artificial intelligence, these events will be open to a non-specialist audience. They will cover all possible approaches to AI, its challenges, its perspectives, in different fields: health, defense, automotive, gender, art.

Coordinator of the research component of France’s AI plan – Bertrand Braunschweig, will explain what is possible to do with AI nowadays and what still comes under science fiction.

Free access

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_F8iq-XCDRmit3zfs-A3TVA

